camperfire

A fire started in a garage in northeast Bend Tuesday afternoon when residents used an extension cord to power a camper's air conditioning. 

 Bend Fire & Rescue

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a garage fire Tuesday afternoon on NE Seward Avenue apparently sparked by a power cord.

After an electrical malfunction, the homeowners found their garage full of smoke and called 911, the fire department said in a news release Tuesday. Firefighters put out the blaze, which had spread to the attic, soon after arriving at the house.  

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

