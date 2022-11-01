Bend Police Department has released a still image showing what it believes to be the vehicle that hit and killed a Bend man in a hit-and-run crash last week.
The victim was identified as Bend resident Walter James Lane.
Lane, 76, was struck at around 9:30 p.m. at the roundabout at Newport Avenue and 14th Street. Bend Police are investigating the incident and requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver.
Police said after hitting Lane in the northwest portion of the roundabout, the vehicle traveled south on NW 14th Street toward Galveston Avenue, then west on NW Galveston Avenue. Bend Police are asking nearby residents or business owners to review any camera footage from Thursday, Oct. 27 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The driver’s vehicle is described as being a dark-colored, larger size SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Suburban. Police describe the vehicle as clean, shiny and around 10 to 14 years old.
The driver is described as a white man, 40 to 60 years old, 180 pounds, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, medium build with brown hair and a scruffy brown beard.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to call the Bend Police nonemergency number at 541-693-6911.
Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com
