Friends of a Bend Marine killed in a training accident in California are supporting a petition to rename the trail to the top of Pilot Butte in his honor.
Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, was one of nine people killed July 30 when their landing craft sunk off the coast of Southern California
He moved from his native Bellingham, Washington, to Bend in 2018 and attended Central Oregon Community College, where his father, Peter Ostrovsky, is head of campus security.
On Memorial Day 2019 — a week before he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps — Jack Ostrovsky hiked up Pilot Butte laden with heavy gear to honor fallen soldiers.
“He did this on his own because he wanted to. That was his way of giving thanks,” wrote friend Zach Saltos, who started the petition on Change.org.
A resident of Washington D.C., Saltos met Ostrovsky through friends on the gaming platform XBox Live.
“I found Jack to be a caring individual who loved his country and was passionate about those who served in the Armed Forces of this country,” Saltos said.
The petition had 108 signatures on Thursday morning.
Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint is managed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
