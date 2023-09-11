Miller's Landing is one of three areas along the Deschutes River where the Bend Park & Recreation District plans to improve access. McKay Park and Columbia Park are also slated for work starting in 2024. Here, in this Bulletin file photo, people use the trail slightly south of Miller's Landing.
Bend Park & Recreation District is continuing work to improve access to the Deschutes River and has announced plans to redevelop areas north of the Colorado Avenue Bridge.
Construction work on the access points is expected to start next year at Miller’s Landing, according to a release from the district. Updated designs for the project have also been released.
The park district's board of directors approved the preferred conceptual designs at a Sept. 5 public meeting. The access points are designed to manage increased recreational use of the river in this area, improve the experience for river users and improve sustainable use of the river, according to the district.
Several new access points were completed earlier this year on the Deschutes River in areas between Riverbend Park and the Bill Healy Bridge.
Information on the access points and drawings that show how they will look when complete are available on the district website at bendparksandrec.org/project/mmc/. The webpage has a handy StoryMap with before and after renderings.
