Miller's Landing is one of three areas along the Deschutes River where the Bend Park & Recreation District plans to improve access. McKay Park and Columbia Park are also slated for work starting in 2024. Here, in this Bulletin file photo, people use the trail slightly south of Miller's Landing.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Bend Park & Recreation District is continuing work to improve access to the Deschutes River and has announced  plans to redevelop areas north of the Colorado Avenue Bridge.

Construction work on the access points is expected to start next year at Miller’s Landing, according to a release from the district. Updated designs for the project have also been released.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

