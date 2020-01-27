Scott Allan, the global general manager of Hydro Flask, had a roundabout path to working at the Bend-based insulated flask manufacturing giant. He spent about two decades at various companies in Silicon Valley before landing a job at the more outdoor-centric Hydro Flask, he said.
“It would’ve been nice to save the 20-odd years of winding my way through the industry,” Allan said.
A new bachelor’s degree program at Oregon State University-Cascades launching this fall, partially funded through Hydro Flask’s funding, will help students find jobs directly in outdoor-focused businesses. If successful, the four-year degree will make it easier for graduates to immediately find a job at companies like Patagonia, Ruffwear and more.
“There are plenty of students that enter the outdoor industry through law or business or engineering,” said Geoff Raynak, who is leading the degree program. “This program will offer one or two fewer switchbacks to get there.”
The outdoor products degree program will officially launch this fall, according to an OSU-Cascades press release. But Raynak has already been teaching entry -level courses in the program, starting in September.
Students in the program will learn the entire process of working in the outdoor-products industry, from design to marketing to entrepreneurship and more, Raynak said. Students won’t just be hitting the slopes and mountain bike paths to complete their degree.
“It’s not just, ‘Go out and play’ — they need to understand supply chains and business models and market analysis,” Raynak said. “The idea is to get people inside the head of the business that created that product.”
Environmentalism will be another major focus of the program. Many outdoor-themed companies make protecting the outdoors a major part of their mission and brand, Raynak said.
“You can’t enjoy these products if you don’t have the outdoors,” he said. “Everyone who graduates from this program will have a deep understanding of what it means to be a steward for the land.”
Besides an introduction course, new students to the program will complete three separate, smaller-credit courses, with each focusing on a specific genre of outdoor products: water, winter and land. That way, if a student enters the course only familiar with one aspect of outdoor recreation, they can get a more well-rounded view of the industry as a whole, Raynak said.
The idea for an outdoor products degree program at OSU-Cascades began in 2016 with a $250,000 gift to the university from Hydro Flask. That spring, the company was purchased by Helen of Troy Limited, a global consumer products company from Texas, for $210 million.
Allan, Hydro Flask’s CEO and president in 2016, said the company’s investors took part of that windfall and invested it as seed money for an outdoor product degree program at OSU-Cascades.
Once the program is up and running, it will benefit the entire outdoor industry in Central Oregon, Allan said.
“We’re hoping the next Hydro Flask-type successful company might come from some students with a great idea, and they’ll create great things here in Bend, Oregon,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.