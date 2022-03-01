The Oregon State Legislature on Monday moved one step closer to approving a $10 million grant to OSU-Cascades for the development of its Innovation District.
On Monday the Ways and Means Committee approved the $10 million grant. The funding is part of House Bill 5202 which moves onto a vote in the House and Senate. If approved by the two chambers the bill will go to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for signing.
The funds will be used for land remediation on the OSU campus Innovation District, a multi-use area that is intended to be a bridge between the campus and the local community.
The district is planned to be a 24-acre development on the edge of the 128-acre campus. The first phase on 8 acres of land will include light industrial, office, commercial, housing, and performing arts spaces.
The landfill remediation project has an estimated cost of $15 million. OSU will chip in $5 million once the state approves the $10 million in funding.
The remediation work is needed because the area designated for the district currently contains a demolition landfill, including wood and concrete materials. The demolition material is to be removed and the area will be cleared down to the native soil, said Christin Coffin, a spokesperson for OSU-Cascades.
Coffin adds that the removed material will be sorted, some recycled, some discarded and some used in engineering fill. The engineering fill will replace the demolition material and be used to raise the land back up to a buildable level.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.