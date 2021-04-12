The Black Bear Diner locations in Bend and Redmond were fined $35,000 for violating COVID-related restrictions, including allowing indoor dining when Deschutes County was in the extreme risk category due to high coronavirus caseloads.
Both diners, which are under the same ownership, “willfully” continue to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order of limited or zero indoor dining, according to a release from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health.
Oregon OSHA has been actively pursuing businesses that ignored the lockdown restrictions that limited restaurants, coffee shops and bars to takeout service only. Last month Kevista Coffee was fined $27,470 for similar violations by OSHA.
Kathy Degree, the owner of the two Black Bear diners, has hired the services of Salem-based Kevin L. Mannix law firm to appeal the penalty.
Degree has 30 days to appeal the citation. She believes she was properly adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules and regulations for businesses that were permitted to be open at the time.
“We felt that we were following all the CDC guidelines of social distancing, face masks, sanitation as all businesses that were open,” said Degree by phone. “We felt we were entitled to those same parameters. We took the safety of our employees to the highest priority, and the records will show that no employee tested positive for COVID.”
Oregon OSHA conducted inspections of both sites following complaints by the public. The restaurants, operating under the legal name of Bucc’NDulge Inc., allowed indoor dining on or around Jan. 13 and continued through Feb. 11, according to an OSHA statement.
Degree told OSHA inspectors that she was aware of the restrictions. Each diner was given a $17,800 fine. The amount is twice the minimum penalty for willful violations.
“Most employers continue to follow worker health and safety standards as part of our ongoing work to defeat this disease, and we continue to make progress,” OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said in a press release.
“Unfortunately some employers are choosing to defy standards and to put their workers at risk,” Wood said. “As a result, we will continue to bring our enforcement tools to bear where appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.