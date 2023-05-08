Oregon Republican Walkout

Senators sit at their desks during a session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Thursday. Four Republican senators and one Independent senator had unexcused absences, preventing a quorum for the second day. The GOP walkout continued on Monday.

 Amanda Loman /AP

The riff between Democrats and Republicans in the Oregon Legislature grew wider on Monday as House Republicans boycotted a key committee meeting while GOP absences kept the Senate shut down for a sixth straight day.

The parliamentary moves and flurry of press releases swirled around hot-button legislation on abortion, transgender rights, guns and child welfare with a renewed fight over rent control surfacing this week.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(1) comment

gregb2781
gregb2781

Maybe liberals will wise up and realize many Oregonians don’t want their bad bills.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.