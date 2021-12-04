An 80-acre parcel of land south of the Old Mill District has tentatively been sold for development but has met with opposition by area residents who want it to remain undeveloped.
Three neighborhood associations in southern Bend are joining forces to raise awareness about the sale of the land currently held by the Central Oregon Irrigation District. A letter-writing campaign has started and signs declaring “Save Deschutes South Canyon” have been erected around the area, located near Brookswood Boulevard.
The irrigation district, which has held land in the area since the early 1900s, is planning to sell the property to Bend-based Pahlisch Homes. Craig Horrell, general manager for the district, said the land is expected to sell for $10 million. The sale still has to be finalized, however, Horrell said.
Before building permits can be issued, the 80-acre parcel would need to become a legal lot of record in order for Deschutes County to allow development.
The parcel for sale is part of a larger 139-acre plot bordered by Brookswood to the east and the Deschutes River to the west. The area is popular with joggers, bicycle riders and dog walkers, and features some steep sections that tumble down from the rim of the canyon to the river.
The irrigation district says it will hang onto roughly half of its land in the area as it maintains critical infrastructure there, including a buried pipe. But the irrigation district is trying to reduce its land ownership footprint.
“It’s becoming increasingly hard for us to maintain land in the city limits because of the homeless, and it’s becoming a liability for us actually because two fires were started there,” said Horrell.
The fires occurred in 2020 and 2021, he said. The fires were extinguished before they caused any serious damage or property loss, but the incidents were a wake-up call for the district.
“If we didn’t see them early on, they could have burned up those river canyons, and created a lot of damage to homes so we are afraid of owning land in the city limits,” said Horrell.
The idea to sell the land to Pahlisch Homes is not new — the process is now in its fourth year, said Horrell. But public opposition has only recently emerged.
The Southern Crossing, SouthWest Bend, and Century West neighborhood associations have joined together to raise awareness of development. The associations created a website (savebendgreenspace.org) to inform the public about developments and have encouraged concerned residents to contact their representatives.
From August to October, the city received more than 100 emails from residents about the land sale. Most of the comments were in opposition to the plan.
“This is not an empty area that might as well be developed, it is one of the areas that makes Bend special,” Bend resident Robert Wooldridge wrote in an email. “It’s a wildlife corridor that will be sorely missed by thousands of residents.”
“Selling off an area this beautiful and rare is simply unacceptable, and I believe not in the true spirit of Bend,” wrote another Bendite, Kerrie Danielsen.
This is not the first time Pahlisch has faced opposition from neighbors protesting the sale of a property. Last summer homeowners around River’s Edge Golf Course campaigned against plans to sell the course Pahlisch.
The homeowners were victorious after course owner Wayne Purcell dropped his plans to sell to Pahlisch and instead is now selling to a homeowners association in the area.
The area in question is located about 1 mile south of the Old Mill District, west of Brookswood Boulevard, close to the covered portion of the irrigation district canal. Pahlisch will keep the trails in the area so walkers and bicycle riders can still have access to the Deschutes River from Brookswood, said Horrell.
Don Horton, the executive director of the Bend Park & Recreation District, said he has had conversations with the irrigation district about the park district owning or managing a portion of the property for public use. But buying the property and turning it into a large public park similar to Shevlin Park or Riley Ranch just isn’t financially viable.
“We are not in a financial position to (acquire the land) without a funding source such as a bond measure,” said Horton. “It’s valuable for residential development and will sell at residential land prices.”
While streets, sidewalks, houses, and other infrastructure may one day be built in the area, and plenty of trees will need to be cut to make room for it all, Horrell believes the current trail system will remain intact.
“Pahlisch Homes has agreed to maintain all those trails there and along the canals, so it’s going to keep the same trail system on the river,” said Horrell.
Jessica Seidel, senior director of marketing for Pahlisch Homes, said the homebuilder has “no immediate plans” for developing the property and does not know how many homes could eventually be built there.
“It will be many years before a development plan takes shape, at which point we will engage the community as we always do and will follow all city development processes,” said Seidel. “Pahlisch is also committed to honoring all COIDs past commitments on trail usage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.