A new equity mapping tool developed by the city of Bend could help inform city officials as they award transportation projects. The Technical Advisory Committee for Bend’s Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to use the mapping tool during its meeting on Wednesday.
Pending final approval by the planning organization's policy board in July or August, the tool will be used in the process of scoring transportation projects as soon as this fall, said Tyler Deke, the organization's manager.
The planning organization is a federally required transportation entity, a round table of sorts, that includes different agencies and entities in Bend that have jurisdiction for transportation.
The equity tool allows users to overlay seven key equity demographic datasets, including low-income status, households with disabled people, seniors, non-white and Hispanic areas, households without cars, and areas with limited English proficiency.
Andrea Napoli, senior planner with Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, said city staff developed the map starting with static maps using census data. Creation of the interactive map currently in use took about seven months and was recently launched, she said.
The equity mapping tool can help inform city officials on which parts of town are most deserving of transportation funds, said Deke. This can include bike lanes, improved sidewalks, trails, crossing signals, as well as planning studies.
One area that could receive focus from the planning organization is located near downtown, bordered on the west by Wall Street, on the east by NE 9th Street, on the south by Franklin Avenue, and on the north by Revere Avenue.
Data on the mapping tool shows that within this area, 33% of the population is living below the Federal Poverty Level, 9% are seniors, 32% are non-white, 9% are households without cars, and 7% are households with limited English proficiency.
The money for the transportation projects comes from discretionary funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation that are not used for maintenance or preservation of existing roads. The program, called the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, is funded with $2.4 million over the next six years.
“We will have an application process to award funds to projects. Those dollars could be utilized for any transportation project,” said Deke. “The last time we did this application process nearly all the funding went to bike and pedestrian type projects.”
The funds will be used to help launch projects in areas of town that have historically been underserved with some transportation improvements, said Deke. The equity mapping tool is just one criterion that is used to determine which projects get funded and which get shelved.
“There are quite a few criteria that are used. Equity will be a new scoring item in that application and review process,” said Deke.
Deke said some pieces in the equity mapping tool have already been used when considering which projects to fund. Benefits to community members who do not already have a car, for example, are already considered.
“We are expanding it to make sure that we are capturing a broader set of equity issues that exist out there,” said Deke.
The competitive application process is the second time these funds have been available. The first time around, in 2020, the funds mainly went toward safe routes to school, including bike and pedestrian crossings.
“I hope we can continue to chip away at these smaller projects that need to be funded to help people get around better, safer, and more conveniently by walking, biking, and using the bus,” said Napoli, the senior planner.
The equity tool, she said, is designed to ensure that dollars are spent where they are needed most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.