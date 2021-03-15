Bend area hikers have an opportunity to trek along a new trail connecting the western neighborhoods of Bend to Shevlin Park.
The new route allows walkers to skip the windy road to Shevlin Park and get there on foot instead.
The trail, just under a mile long, begins at Discovery Park in NorthWest Crossing and passes through 30 acres of undeveloped land west of the park. Trail users are asked to keep dogs leashed and be on the lookout for construction vehicles active in the area.
“The new Outback Trail is ready for use at a great time when the benefits of spending time outdoors have never been greater,” said Henry Stroud, Bend Park & Recreation District trail planner. “This trail connection greatly enhances safer, nonmotorized access to Shevlin Park.”
The trail currently has a gravel surface, but there are plans to pave the trail in later stages of the Discovery West housing project, which borders the Outback Trail. Hikers are encouraged to use the parking lot at Discovery Park to access the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.