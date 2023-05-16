Big Sky Park bike track

Young riders prepare for turn on the newly opened bike track at Big Sky Park in Northeast Bend.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

A newly built biking area at Big Sky Park in Northeast Bend officially opened this week. The park features a pump track, a learning area, bike trails, and a skills course. The project also includes a new picnic shelter, an expanded parking area, and access from Hamby Road.

The bike park has elements for bike riders of all ages and skill levels. It is open from dawn to dusk as weather and trail conditions allow.

