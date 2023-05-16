A newly built biking area at Big Sky Park in Northeast Bend officially opened this week. The park features a pump track, a learning area, bike trails, and a skills course. The project also includes a new picnic shelter, an expanded parking area, and access from Hamby Road.
The bike park has elements for bike riders of all ages and skill levels. It is open from dawn to dusk as weather and trail conditions allow.
Development of the first phase of the park was fast-tracked with help from Visit Bend’s Bend Sustainability Fund. The fund reinvests visitor lodging taxes back into sustainable recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors.
The park also includes a “Trials Area.” This is a discipline of mountain biking in which the rider attempts to pass through an obstacle course without touching the ground with their feet.
Suitable bikes for the park include mountain bikes, BMX bikes, trials bikes, children’s scoot bikes, and most standard human-powered bikes, including adaptive bikes. Electric bike access is limited to the singletrack trails.
E-bike riders should be aware that class 1 & 2 e-bikes are allowed on the singletrack trails but class 3 e-bikes and all other motorized vehicles and toys are not allowed.
While the main portion of the bike park is officially open for business, a second phase is planned to include a slopestyle terrain park with a start tower and sessions zone.
Bend Park and Recreation Department and its partners will celebrate the bike park opening on Friday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m. Family-friendly activities will include bike park demonstrations and instruction, safety information, music, and light snacks.
Rules in the bike park include the following:
Helmets, elbow and knee pads, and other protective equipment are strongly recommended. Helmets are required for those under 16 years old by Oregon law.
BPRD asks riders to not use the bike park in muddy conditions to avoid damage to the amenities.
Dogs are not allowed in the bike park. There is a large off-leash area for dogs at Big Sky Park and they are welcome on-leash on trails and in other areas of the park.
The park is not supervised, bikers ride at their own risk.
