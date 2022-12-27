rc (copy)
Buy Now

A paving crew with Knife River Corp. works on SE Murphy Road near SE Parrell Road in Bend in May 2021. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Bend's Murphy Corridor Improvement Project, completed in November 2021, has been recognized by the Design-Build Institute of America as one of the country’s top transportation infrastructure projects.

The Institute selected the project for a National Award of Merit in its transportation category, according to its website.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

373749
373749

Yet nothing special about it...30 million spent for a suburban style road that isnt conducive to walking, biking, or businesses bbn other than drive thrus and gas stations. Imagine if we could have this 30 million back and outhit towards creating complete neighborhoods where we diddnt have to drive miles to get what we need.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.