When the COVID-19 lockdown forced the closure of Mt. Bachelor ski area on March 14 it appeared to be an abrupt end to the ski season. But those holding a 2019/20 ski pass for the mountain will now have one last chance to carve some turns before the summer snowmelt.
Mt. Bachelor will restart its lifts on Saturday to season pass holders under limited conditions, according to an email from Leigh Capozzi, director of brand and communications for the ski area.
The reopening will last nine days, with the season closing on May 24. Day tickets will not be available.
Only the Sunrise and Summit chairlifts will be in operation, giving access to 1,000 acres of skiable terrain. The number of people allowed to ski will also be limited to just 500 pass holders per day. Advance reservations are required for those who plan to ski each day.
Skiing hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The parking lot will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Midweek, 4-day, 12-day, season, and outplay 365 passholders are eligible to sign up for a reservation. Skiers can make reservations online on the Mt. Bachelor website: mtbachelor.com.
The ski area has put in place social distancing measures to ensure public safety. Masks and gloves are required when riding chairlifts and no more than two people will be allowed on a chairlift.
Visitors to the mountain should pack their own lunches — meals and drinks will not be available for sale . Rentals and lessons are also not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.