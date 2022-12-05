Floating down the Deschutes River is a popular pastime for Bend residents and visitors looking to cool off in summer. The Bend Park & Recreation District says a new survey on floaters and river goers will help the district enhance the public’s experience on the river.
Survey results released last week show that the majority of visitors (53%) were at the river and nearby parks specifically to float. A quarter (24.5%) of respondents were there to swim or wade in the river. Other reasons visitors gave include: paddling (22%), spending time with family/friends (16%), using the lawn, playground or picnic area (10%), and taking their dog swimming or wading (6%).
Floating down a portion of the Deschutes through the Old Mill District tends to be more of a social activity than serious rafting sport. Groups of people young and old descend on the river in summer to float on plastic tubes, pink flamingoes, air mattresses, or pretty much anything else that floats. Coolers filled with beer are often seen in their own floatation device.
The survey interviewed 453 people during the last week in July. The surveys were conducted at Riverbend Park and Farewell Bend Park with at least one Spanish language interpreter present for all survey times.
Half of the respondents said they planned to stay 1-2 hours while 34% said they planned to stay 3-4 hours.
Based on the survey results Bend Park and Recreation District staff are making several recommendations. These include increasing the number of bike racks at Farewell Bend Park. District staff also recommend installing lockers for visitors to store valuables while on the river. Lockers could help dissuade people from bringing a car if they know they have a place to leave their valuables while in the water, the report said.
The district will also consider using a “people mover” (basically an elongated golf cart) to shuttle river-goers around the area to encourage better use of underutilized parking lots. These vehicles could move people, for example, from the Pavilion and park and float lots to the beach area at Farewell Bend Park.
Other data revealed in the survey shows that most people arrived at Riverbend Park by car but the majority of those people carpooled (61%), compared to 22% of people who drove alone. Others arrived by public transportation (5%) or bike (4%). Still smaller numbers walked or were dropped off.
The district hopes the survey can help guide new policies on parking in the area, as lots tend to fill up during the summer, forcing drivers to circle around looking for a parking spot.
Some out-of-town visitors that do come to float use the park and float shuttle lot, which drops people at Riverbend Park and picks them up at Drake Park. The lot contains 279 spaces and the adjacent Pavillion lot has 63 spaces.
The survey indicates that both lots are underutilized, with occupancy rates at under 50% when the surveys were taken. The unpaved Deschutes Brewery lot near Riverbend Park was also underutilized during the survey period, below 50% for most of the survey period.
Other underutilized parking areas included the Mt. Bachelor park and ride lot, the Old Mill District west lot (next to Hampton Inn) and the Deschutes Ridge business park lots.
Full and overfull areas included Farewell Bend lots, Riverbend lot, and the Shevlin-Hixon Dr. on-street parking spaces north of Simpson Avenue (near the Bend Whitewater Park).
Bend Park & Recreation District board member Ariel Mendez said he is concerned that out-of-district river users are taking up space but not paying taxes to help fix the parking problems.
Survey data showed that around half (55%) of river users are residents in Bend while 11% said they live in Central Oregon, but outside of Bend. Around 23% said they came from out-of-state and 12% said they live in Oregon, but not Central Oregon.
“They (non-residents) bring significant costs and it would be worth looking at ways of making sure they cover the costs that they incur to the river, to traffic to taking up parking spots,” said Mendez.
One option could be to bring paid parking to the parking lots in the area, with discounts given to local residents, said Mendez. License plate scanning software could be utilized to determine if a vehicle is registered locally or not.
The survey also collected information on the race of people visiting the parks. Eight out of 10 people surveyed (82%) reported they were white. Other visitors included Hispanic/Latinx (7%), Asian or Asian American (4%), Black (3%), and Native American (3%).
Don Horton, Bend Park & Recreation District executive director, said information on race and culture can help guide the district in addressing equity issues.
The data “may tell us that we need more approaches in offering access, parking lots vs. bus or bicycle facilities,” said Horton. “In this case, it’s likely we will need to improve access for all modes, regardless of what the demographic information tells us.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.