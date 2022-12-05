Floating down the Deschutes River is a popular pastime for Bend residents and visitors looking to cool off in summer. The Bend Park & Recreation District says a new survey on floaters and river goers will help the district enhance the public’s experience on the river.

Survey results released last week show that the majority of visitors (53%) were at the river and nearby parks specifically to float. A quarter (24.5%) of respondents were there to swim or wade in the river. Other reasons visitors gave include: paddling (22%), spending time with family/friends (16%), using the lawn, playground or picnic area (10%), and taking their dog swimming or wading (6%).

