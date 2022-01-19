Bend is taking its first steps into developing a series of "mobility hubs" that one day could help ease traffic and make getting around town without a personal car a bit easier for both residents and visitors.
Mobility hubs are transit points that feature several options for transport, potentially including a bicycle sharing service, a bus stop and vehicle rideshare options.
A feasibility study that will look into ways to develop the hubs is launching this week. Cascades East Transit and the technical advisory committee for the project reviewed the upcoming points of the study in a virtual meeting Wednesday.
The study, scheduled to last for seven months, will focus on pinpointing the best locations in Bend for the hubs, potential amenities to include at each site, as well as opportunities for public and private partnerships in establishing sites. It will also look into more nuts and bolts issues, such as ownership and management responsibilities for the hubs.
While mobility hubs in cities tend to be located in densely populated areas, in Bend they could also be located in residential areas, to help Bend residents more easily reach other parts of the city without their own vehicles.
“There is a range of different hub types that can serve different land uses and trip types as well… I like to think of it as retrofitting suburbia,” said Eddie Montejo, a transportation planner with Parametrix, a consulting firm that is a member of the technical advisory committee.
Mantejo said a hub, in theory, could be located at a local gathering point such as a park.
“If you make it locally serving, you could have a mobility hub that is more neighborhood-serving and less your traditional urban hub. That is certainly on the table,” said Mantejo.
The feasibility study is being funded by the Transportation Growth Management Program of the Oregon Department of Transportation. The grant amount to fund the study is $179,800, according to Andrea Napoli, senior planner for the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Derek Hofbauer, a spokesperson for the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, said that once the feasibility study is complete, Bend has resources lined up that it can deploy for the actual construction of mobility hubs.
This includes $1.7 million from the Bend GO Bond, and $235,000 from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.
More than $5 million is also available from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, a source of funding created by a section of the House Bill 2017 Transportation Funding Package. The Oregon Transit Tax is the sole source of funding for the fund — the transit tax is a statewide payroll tax that employers withhold from employee wages.
Mobility hubs are still a novel concept but have seen some development in San Diego, Minneapolis, and a handful of other cities. In addition to the suite of transportation options, hubs may also include other services for the public, such as Amazon package pickup lockers, EV charging spots and bike parking stalls.
At the end of the feasibility study, the organizers hope to have two pilot project locations identified that can be transformed into physical hubs.
Mantejo said one of the objectives of the project is to get away from the "hub-and-spoke" model, which typically includes a central bus station and routes that branch out from that central point. Abandoning the hub and spoke is a key feature of Bend's 20-year master plan for public transit.
Mobility hubs “give the region an opportunity to support the transportation system that is more interconnected and flexible as opposed to a more traditional hub-and-spoke system, and one meets the needs of not only residents but also visitors that come to Bend,” he said.
Whatever comes of it, Mantejo emphasized that the hubs should reflect the realities of Bend, a city that is fast growing but lacks the traditional mass-transit infrastructure of other cities.
“What we are trying to get to is a kit of parts,” said Mantejo, "a toolbox for how to move the best kinds of mobility hubs forward in a context that is consistent with Bend and what makes Bend unique.”
