A stroll through Drake Park in recent days offers the unusual sight of an empty Mirror Pond. The iconic body of water in downtown Bend has been lowered right down to its muddy bottom.
The lowering of the pond by 2 feet is connected to a trails improvement project in Drake Park, said Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District, which is overseeing the project. The pond will remain low for around five to six weeks.
The $8.3 million trail project aims to improve the banks of the Deschutes River and the footpaths along the water. The trail improvement project is expected to be completed by June of this year.
The trail through the park is also being extended to reach Pacific Park on the north side of Newport Avenue. Some grading changes are being made along the path to help the project meet accessibility requirements.
Mirror Pond owes its existence to a hydroelectric dam located north of Newport Avenue. The dam was built in 1910 by a company then called the Bend Water, Light and Power Co., but is now owned by Pacific Power. The power company helped Bend Park & Recreation District to lower the level of the pond.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.