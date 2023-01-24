Mirror Pond

An area of large mudflats along Bend's Mirror Pond are exposed in 2015 due to low water.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

A stroll through Drake Park in recent days offers the unusual sight of an empty Mirror Pond. The iconic body of water in downtown Bend has been lowered right down to its muddy bottom.

The lowering of the pond by 2 feet is connected to a trails improvement project in Drake Park, said Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District, which is overseeing the project. The pond will remain low for around five to six weeks.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

