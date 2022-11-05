Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon who allegedly fired shots after a conflict over a game of pool at Shandy's Bowl and Play in La Pine.
Deputies responded to the bowling alley when a call came in about an active shooter about 5:30 p.m. They determined there was no active shooter threat, the sheriff's office said in a release Saturday morning. The man involved allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle after a dispute over a pool game, and fired shots in the air before fleeing, the release said. No one was injured.
Deputies identified the man as Anthony Lee Bauman, 34, of La Pine. Deputies found him at his home in the 52000 block of Highway 97. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office SWAT responded to Bauman's house and were able to convince him to surrender. Bauman was arrested at around 9 p.m.
Bauman was taken to the Deschutes County jail. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, first-degree theft for stealing a firearm, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct, and tampering with evidence. Bauman also had a felony arrest warrant out of Texas, the release said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
