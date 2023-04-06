The mountain biking skills area and pump track adjacent to the Phil’s Trailhead parking lot will temporarily close for approximately two weeks starting April 10, 2023 to allow for maintenance. In this file photo, mountain bikers fill up the parking lot at Phil's Trail complex west of Bend.
The mountain biking skills area and pump track adjacent to the Phil’s Trailhead parking lot will temporarily close for approximately two weeks starting Monday to allow for maintenance.
The exact length of the closure depends on weather conditions, snow melt and the pace of work, according to a news release from the Deschutes National Forest. The closure is in place for public safety as the work will include the use of heavy machinery.
Maintenance will include work to increase sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of different ages and abilities. The work will be managed by Central Oregon Trail Alliance through its volunteer service agreement with the Forest Service.
For additional information about trail closures and operations, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
