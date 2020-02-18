A few lucky Bend residents have been offered the chance at free living in cozy homes located on prime real estate, right along the Deschutes River near downtown Bend.
The homes are simple, just metal tubes lined with grass, but should be spacious enough for a large family, as long as the residents all have feathers and bills and can quack — the tubes are intended as an abode for mallard ducks to safely lay their eggs above the ground and away from predators including skunks, raccoons and opossums.
“If the duck uses the tube rather than nesting on the ground, the success of their hatch goes from 30% to an 80% success rate,” said Chris Dittman, area chairman for Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetland areas used by waterfowl and people.
Ten students from Mountain View High School, plus volunteers from Ducks Unlimited, spent part of their day Monday working along the banks of the Deschutes River at two locations to install the mallard nesting tubes and repair those already in place from a year ago.
The students are all members of the National FFA Organization. Another group of Mountain View students participated by building the metal frames for the tubes in the school metal shop.
Eight new tubes were placed near the First Street Rapids Park through a partnership with Bend Park & Recreation District.
Tubes installed a year ago near the Old Mill District and the Whitewater Park were spruced up with fresh nesting materials. Some were relocated to areas away from geese habitats.
How did the ducks feel about the gesture? So far, none have taken up residence in the tubes, said Dittman.
“Something like this isn’t natural for ducks to want to jump into,” said Dittman. “Science shows it can take a year or two or three for the ducks to get used to (the tubes) and want to use them, and then after that, the success starts to skyrocket.”
Mallard ducks can lay up to 13 eggs at a time. The eggs begin to hatch about 28 days after the start of incubation, and that process takes about 24 hours. The female will lead the ducklings into the water about 10 hours after they hatch.
But many of the duck eggs end up as a meal for other animals. Dittman was not concerned about limiting the natural food source of animals near the river.
“We are not too worried about that; we think they are going to find things to eat around here,” said Dittman. There’s a pack of raccoons that run through here that’s about twenty deep, so they are finding something to eat in the garbage if they have to I guess.”
Private donors pitched in $500 to fund the project, and there’s enough left over to continue for another year, said Dittman. Ducks Unlimited is also hoping to expand the project into Crook and Jefferson counties.
While improving the survival rate for ducklings is the goal of the project, Dittman stressed that supporting local youth in conservation projects is another important component.
“Getting youth involved is the bigger picture of what we are doing here,” said Dittman. “Hopefully it impacts how they think about conservation and inspires them to give back to their communities.”
Patrick Colvin, a senior at Mountain View High School, helped build the metal frames for the tubes and was also on hand Monday to install the tubes. Colvin said he plans to study civil engineering and believes the project is an example of how people can help wildlife.
“If I am working on a dam structure, I would need to be conscious of how that kind of project can impact wildlife,” said Colvin.
Morgan Hoisington, also a senior at Mountain View, was busy rebuilding the nests with fresh hay Monday. She plans to become a teacher of agricultural sciences and wants to inspire others to go into the field of agriculture. Ducks Unlimited has also been a great resource, she said, providing both education and new friends.
“This has given me a real life experience,” said Hoisington. “This has expanded my knowledge on ecosystems and being able to help maintain our planet and the wildlife around us.”
