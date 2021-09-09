Staffing shortages at Bend Park & Recreation District are curtailing pool activities and delaying the opening of the renovated pools at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. Operation hours are also being cut at the Larkspur Community Center.
Reduced pool hours are Larkspur are effective Thursday, Sept. 9, and will continue until new staff is hired, trained, and certified. The reductions will occur during afternoons and evenings on weekdays, according to a release.
Sue Glenn, recreation services manager for the park district, said new lifeguards are being enticed with $100 weekly bonuses in order to bump up hiring. To qualify, lifeguards must work at least 25 hours on weekdays from early morning to late afternoon.
Julie Brown, a spokesperson for the park district, does not expect September swim lessons to be impacted by the cuts.
“The lessons will be a priority activity to keep on schedule if possible,” said Brown.
Morning water fitness classes, dry land group exercise classes, and the fitness center at Larkspur Community Center are not currently impacted by the operational changes.
Capacity may be limited for some swim activities to keep programs running. When capacity is limited, admittance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pool users are encouraged to check the Larkspur Community Center website for updated information or call 541-388-1133.
Impacts to scheduling may also occur due to wildfire smoke, which closes the outdoor pool at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center when the air quality reaches unhealthy levels.
