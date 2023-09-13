A state program that helps pay for the cost of repairing wells could receive additional funding next year. That’s good news for the scores of homeowners who have seen their wells dry up amid drought and climate change challenges.

Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, is seeking $2 million to $3 million during the legislative short session, which will occur in February or March. Owens said he is looking for support from colleagues in the Legislature.

Neil Fagen, right, and Tate Waldbillig, with Aiken Well Drilling, perform a flow test during the reconstruction of a well in Tumalo. 
Neil Fagen, right, and Tate Waldbillig, with Aiken Well Drilling, reconstruct a well in Tumalo on Monday.
Neil Fagen, right, and Tate Waldbillig, with Aiken Well Drilling, perform a flow test during the reconstruction of a well in Tumalo.

guest2186
guest2186

While Ag might use most water, it is still critical that urban growth is closely controlled in both size and regulation of water use and conservation tools. Digging deeper is only a solution for today. Let’s consider our kids future if we only solve for today.

Report Add Reply
IMHO
IMHO

The impact of golf courses and resorts is notably left absent in this article. And, notably absent from Chang's comments.

Report Add Reply
Bender5
Bender5

Since much of the loss of aquafer is caused by canal piping shouldn't these piping projects include well deepening for those who are directly effected?

Report Add Reply

