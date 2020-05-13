Bend-based community radio station KPOV (88.9 FM) will hold an entirely online fundraiser this year. No phone volunteers will be in the studio for this fundraiser as the station workers have largely been working from home.
KPOV relies on listener support and volunteers to operate. It has no advertising or government support. The station’s membership drive will be held May 15-23. KPOV is hoping to reach its goal of $33,000.
The nonprofit station features music, syndicated talk shows and locally produced programs, featuring civil affairs and election coverage. More than 100 volunteers work at the station, which is partly funded by memberships.
Donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail at: KPOV, 501 NW Bond St., Bend, 97703.
