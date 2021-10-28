KPOV 88.9 radio, a volunteer-run radio station in Bend, received a $600,000 estate gift from longtime listener Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin.
Mynttinen-Goodwin, who died in early October at age 61, was born in Finland but spent most of her adult life in the U.S. She split time between Bend and Mariposa, California, and was active with Greenpeace. She was also fond of music, radio and was an avid concert-goer.
“While traveling between Mariposa and Bend with her pet parrot, Clyde, the two would sing along to the radio the entire drive,” according to a statement from KPOV.
Toni Brown, a friend of Mynttinen-Goodwin and the executor of her estate, presented the estate gift to KPOV this week.
“We should all learn a lesson from Marjo to not take life too seriously, and never forget how to laugh while enjoying a good beer now and then with friends,” said Brown.
Ted Schoenborn, a volunteer program host for KPOV, said Mynttinen-Goodwin was a dedicated KPOV listener but the volunteers who run the station did not know of her until after her death.
“She liked the wide variety of music played on the station,” said Schoenborn. “In radio, you never know who you are reaching.”
