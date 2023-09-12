Central Oregon Irrigation District is close to completing a long-awaited agreement with Pahlisch Homes to sell 80 acres of land in southwest Bend.
The irrigation district’s deal with the Bend-based homebuilder comes six years after the two parties reached an initial agreement over the piece of prime real estate near the Deschutes River. The agreement could be complete within a few months, said Craig Horrell, irrigation district general manager.
Central Oregon Irrigation District recently completed property line adjustments on 142 acres of its land in the area. The district also owns an additional 18 acres of land in the area that was not part of the property line adjustment process, said Aaron Henson, a senior planner with the city of Bend.
The land in question is bordered by the Deschutes River on the west and Brookswood Boulevard on the east.
Federal approval needed
The final sticking point that could prevent selling the property is approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to convert trails in the area to a 20-foot-wide public easements.
“It will close within two weeks of the FERC approval,” said Horrell. “I would think by the end of the year.”
The area, sometimes referred to as Deschutes Canyon South, is a popular area for dog walkers, joggers and bike riders in the southern part of the city. Mule deer, songbirds and other wildlife make a home in there.
Even if a deal is completed tomorrow, Pahlisch still needs to wait a decade before it can build on the property because Mount Bachelor Village Resort has a view easement on the land that is valid until 2034. Central Oregon Irrigation District will retain the land not sold to Pahlisch as it still operates a canal and hydro plant in the area.
Roberta Silverman, chair of the Save Bend Green Space board, does not agree with the trail easement plan and has asked the regulatory commission to intervene with the approval process. She said the trails, trees and habitat in the area need increased protection.
“The problem with the easement right now is that it’s only 20-feet wide. It could be moved to any location; the soft trail could be paved and mature trees cut down,” said Silverman.
Commonsense Solutions
Save Bend Green Space is a nonprofit that was created in part to help protect the irrigation district’s land from development. Silverman said the organization now recognizes that development is likely to occur and now seeks commonsense solutions to retain as much of the natural habitat as possible.
“We are hopeful that is what will happen and are eager to collaborate with COID (Central Oregon Irrigation District) on coming up with protections that preserve the soft trail, mature trees, small open canal and habitat of the canopy trail,” said Silverman, referring to the main trail through the property.
Silverman said she hopes FERC will require the irrigation district to come back with the interested parties to collaborate on a solution that is acceptable to the various stakeholders, including the Bend Park & Recreation District.
“When the FERC issue is resolved then the sale can proceed. Right now they don’t have approval to proceed,” she said. “What we have been counseled is that in situations like this, FERC is going to ask COID to come to the table.”
Horrell said Central Oregon Irrigation District has worked with Pahlisch Homes to guarantee protection of the trails and said the park district will be given access to maintain the trails.
“The easement is in Bend Park & Recreation District’s name, memorializing a trail that has been there since 1989,” said Horrell. “We are updating what is reality. I think it’s a win-win.”
