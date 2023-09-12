Central Oregon Irrigation District is close to completing a long-awaited agreement with Pahlisch Homes to sell 80 acres of land in southwest Bend.

The irrigation district’s deal with the Bend-based homebuilder comes six years after the two parties reached an initial agreement over the piece of prime real estate near the Deschutes River. The agreement could be complete within a few months, said Craig Horrell, irrigation district general manager.

