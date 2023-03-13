Biden

The Biden administration's nominee for Secretary of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is planning to visit Bend on Friday as part of a multi-stop tour in Oregon.

Haaland will travel in Oregon Friday through Sunday to highlight the Biden-Harris administration investments in tourism and wildfire preparedness, according to a release from the Interior Department.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.