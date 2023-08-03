Arnold Canal (copy)
A small section of an Arnold Irrigation District concrete-lined canal near Bend. 

 Bulletin file

A group of Bend residents trying to stop a canal-to-pipe construction project from moving forward has requested an injunction to prevent tree removal along the banks of Arnold Irrigation District’s main canal.

Members of Save Arnold Canal, a nonprofit organization, requested the injunction last week in U.S. District Court in Eugene. The request is part of a lawsuit the organization filed in September against the irrigation district.

