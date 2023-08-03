A group of Bend residents trying to stop a canal-to-pipe construction project from moving forward has requested an injunction to prevent tree removal along the banks of Arnold Irrigation District’s main canal.
Members of Save Arnold Canal, a nonprofit organization, requested the injunction last week in U.S. District Court in Eugene. The request is part of a lawsuit the organization filed in September against the irrigation district.
The request asks the court to halt federal funding to the irrigation district for its plans to break ground and clear trees, actions that are expected to start in September. The groundwork is part of a multiphase project to install around 12 miles of pipe, replacing a century-old open canal. Save Arnold Canal seeks to “stop actions that would constitute irreparable harm (like tree removal) until our broader complaint is decided in court,” said Mark Elling, one of four plaintiffs in the case.
In December, federal agencies approved the district’s plans to install pipe, opening the door to funding the $35 million project.
Tree removals
Hundreds of trees are expected to be removed from the canal banks to make way for equipment that will be used to install the pipe.
Approximately 300 trees have been identified within the 45-foot project area extending over 3 miles of the first phase of the project.
Elling alleges that the entire project will result in the loss of around 2,900 trees, 60% of them 20 inches in diameter or more.
Steve Johnson, general manager for the district, says the 2,900 projection is “vastly exaggerated.”
“While the district attempted to avoid really large ponderosa trees, some will need to be removed, but the majority are less than 20 inches in diameter,” said Johnson.
The district is filing motions next week asking the court to deny the request for an injunction.
“It is premature to speculate on the outcome and how the judge will rule, although we feel our position is strong,” said Johnson, adding that the court decision could come as soon as the end of this month.
Arnold Irrigation suffers from chronic water shortages due to inefficiencies in its 12-mile-long main canal. Last week it shut off water to patrons after exhausting its annual supply of water, which is lower than normal this year due to drought.
The district said the conversion to pipe is necessary to provide more water to its own patrons and farmers in the North Unit Irrigation District, a Jefferson County irrigation district that is allotted additional water when districts with older water rights complete water conservation projects.
Conserved water also helps stabilize flows in the Deschutes River that have been thrown off by summertime irrigation. When projects are finished, North Unit releases more water into the river during the winter months from Wickiup Reservoir.
Ecosystem impacts
Opponents of Arnold’s piping plan say it will negatively impact the ecosystem that has grown up around the canal over the past century.
Once water starts flowing through the pipe, the banks will no longer receive seepage water needed by trees growing along the canal. Tree deaths will impact the aesthetics of the area, lower property values and reduce cover and water access for local wildlife, the plaintiffs allege in the lawsuit.
“I see the thousands of ponderosa along the canal as an integral part of what is essentially a seasonal riparian corridor,” said Elling.
Elling says the district “exaggerates” the benefits of piping to secure federal funding.
“The widespread and needless cutting down of thousands of trees will be the first in a series of devastating results to be borne solely by the Deschutes County residents who live along the canal, most of whom are not irrigating patrons of the district,” he said.
Biologists contend that the ecosystem around the canal has been artificially greened up and leaving the water in the river will improve natural habitats in the Deschutes Basin.
Save Arnold Canal members have long argued for a compromise solution that will conserve more water than the current canal while also allowing some ground seepage. They say this can be achieved by lining the canal with semi-permeable concrete.
The district has dismissed this idea, saying long-term maintenance costs would exceed those of a pipe and adding that allowing any amount of seepage does not achieve its goal of saving the maximum amount of water possible for farmers and wildlife in the Deschutes River.
