Flowers and flags are placed around photos with a huge flag hanging in the background of a memorial on Reed Market Road in Bend honoring thirteen U.S. service members killed in the recent bombing at the Kabul airport.
A family living near the Old Mill District in Bend has set up a memorial dedicated to the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last month.
The tribute, located on Reed Market Road, includes photographs of each soldier with their name, plus flowers and a U.S. flag. A larger flag hangs from the roof of the home behind the memorial.
Brenda Kine and her daughter Shelby Kine set up the memorial to honor the soldiers and to remind passers-by of the heroism they displayed while helping Afghans and U.S. citizens flee Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
“It’s the least that we can do to show some support for our military, they do so much and give up so much, and we just wanted to do that to show that we are thinking about the families and showing support for the military,” said Brenda Kine.
Kine said the idea was her daughter's . They wanted to put a face to the name of the soldiers, she said. As she spoke, she choked up thinking about the young lives lost.
“Those kids were all so young, and I think of my own kids, and how devastating that would be to me. They are over there fighting for their country, and to lose your child in a situation like that, or any situation. It would be hard. It makes me emotional,” she said.
The impromptu memorial has been well received by neighbors and passers-by, Kine said .
“We’ve had several people come to our door in tears, thanking us for recognizing them,” said Kine. “And there are a lot more people that I have died, I understand that. I wish we could put a picture and a flag out for each person.”
Shelby Kine, 26, said some passers-by have left flowers too and she welcomes visitors to stop by the memorial. It will be in place at least through this month. The memorial is located on SW Reed Market Road, opposite Farewell Bend Park, close to Alderwood Circle.
