Strong gusts of wind wreaked havoc around Central Oregon on Sunday, causing a 90-foot tree to topple downtown and sparking at least one fire at Bend High School.
Bend High School classes were canceled Monday due to a power outage caused by a transformer fire. High winds caused a tree branch to fall onto a wire on a power transformer at the schoolSunday afternoon, according to Tom Gauntt, spokesperson for Pacific Power. That wire then hit another wire in the transformer, which resulted in a fire, he said.
Bend High School lost power due to the transformer fire at 4 p.m., according to Gauntt. Firefighters from Bend Fire & Rescue arrived and extinguished the flames, according to Julianne Repman, Bend-La Pine's director of communication and safety.
At 8 p.m., Principal Chris Reese told the school's staff and families that school would be canceled Monday due to the power outage, according to an email obtained by The Bulletin.
Pacific Power employees worked through the night to replace the transformer at Bend High. The new transformer was ready to provide power at 2 a.m. Monday morning, Gauntt said.
While inspecting Bend High School on Monday morning, Bend-La Pine maintenance staff noticed a black spot in a ceiling tile of a classroom in the building's southwest end. When the tile was poked out, a staff member saw flames and called firefighters, according to Repman.
After a staff member partly fought the small blaze with a portable fire extinguisher, firefighters with Bend Fire & Rescue finished the job a few minutes later, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Susie Maniscalco. Fire officials had not yet determined the exact cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon, although they know it is electrical, she said.
Bend High School staff and families will be told later Monday whether classes will resume Tuesday morning, Repman said.
Sunday morning, a 90-foot ponderosa pine tree fell and landed in the Bend-La Pine district administration building's parking lot.
The fallen pine tree — taller than the length of a typical semitruck — was first reported to school district staff by Bend-La Pine School Board member Caroline Skidmore at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Skidmore happened to be riding her bicycle near the administration building , according to Repman
The tree did not hurt or injure anyone, nor damage any vehicles, when it fell, Repman said. As of Monday morning, district staff have noticed a crack in the parking lot curb, but that's the extent of the damage so far, she said.
“It is pretty spectacular that the damage was limited to a crack in our own curb," Repman said.
In the afternoon, arborists came to the site and removed the fallen tree's limbs and branches, Repman said. Later that evening, they inspected every other tree near the administrative building, and determined that those trees were secure, she said.
The arborists believe that the tree fell because of the strong gusts of wind passing through Bend on Sunday, Repman said.
At Bend Municipal Airport — about 8 miles east of the district administrative building in downtown Bend — wind gusts reached a high of 46 miles per hour Sunday at 11:15 a.m., according to Ann Adams, an assistant meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
"That's a pretty good amount of wind," Adams said.
As of Monday morning, about half of the administrative building's parking lot was still closed due to the fallen tree. District staff will discuss Monday how to remove the massive trunk, Repman said.
District staff don't know how old the tree is, although they believe it's older than the nearly 100-year-old administrative building, according to Repman.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
