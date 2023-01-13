The fluttering snowflakes turned into a full-on blizzard as Tony Bertel inspected a 10-foot tall stack of logs in a grove of ponderosa pine trees 3 miles west of Bend.
Analyzing the tree rings on one log he pointed out healthy spacing close to the center but further out the rings were compacted.
“It’s so thin. It shows me that these trees were not putting on a lot of growth and they were stressed,” said Bertel, a forester with the U.S. Forest Service. “They could have been inviting western pine beetle or mountain pine beetle to attack them.”
Bertel is part of a team of Forest Service workers who study tree health in the Deschutes National Forest to determine how much timber needs to be cut and what other treatments are needed to make the forest more resilient to wildfire, pests and disease.
Their work is multidisciplinary and spans several years, from initial surveys to the actual logging of trees and mowing of understory.
On a recent weekday, Bertel was in the forest watching the trees being logged with a group of other Forest Service officials.
Giant machines lumbered through the woods around them, sawing and collecting bunches of trees in seconds, then piling them in stacks for other workers to trim off the branches and load onto trucks.
These days, the end result of these efforts can be seen by anyone driving up Skyliners Road and Mt. Washington Drive. Each morning trucks filled with freshly cut logs come lumbering down these west Bend streets en route to sawmills around the Northwest, including Gilchrist, La Pine, Sweet Home and Yakima.
The Forest Service is conducting this work because areas where trees border urban communities near Bend are viewed as a buffer in case of wildfire. Mature trees must come down in certain areas to open up the forest canopy to prevent a wildfire from spreading from one tree crown to another.
Thinning a forest will also give the remaining trees a better chance of survival, said Bertel. Each tree will have increased access to water and nutrients without having to compete with other trees.
Bertel’s contribution starts long before the tree-cutting machines are sent to the forest. His work includes mapping acres of land with information about the vegetation and trees on the landscape.
As a forester, he determines how many trees to cut in a given stand based on management objectives. Light treatment can be prescribed in some areas, for example, to protect rare plants or places of archaeological interest.
Some areas aren’t thinned at all if the treatment for the area is deemed unnecessary by a team that could include foresters, botanists, archaeologists, wildlife biologists and soils specialists.
“I will work closely with all those specialists to see what they want on that piece of ground. Like if it’s important for mule deer and they need a certain percentage of canopy cover or hiding cover, that will be built into the thinning prescription in terms of the residual density of the trees,” said Bertel.
Forest workers are then dispatched to the woods to tag trees for cutting based on Bertel’s findings. They use GPS devices and maps loaded onto iPads as they work through the woods.
Shannon Berg, the timber operations team leader for Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, was also on the forest tour, and pointed out that the forest here is not old growth — it was clear cut and replanted in the 1920s and 1930s by timber operators in Bend.
There’s no intention of re-creating an old-growth forest here either. It will be treated in the future as it is today, keeping it a thin and resilient buffer between the city and denser parts of the forest.
“If there was a lightning fire caused out here and the forest has been thinned out, then the fire can skunk around and firefighters can get here safely and put it out,” said Bertel. “If it was really dense forest out here and the lightning comes, then you have all these ladder fuels that bring the fire up to the crowns of the trees and then you have a crown fire that is coming down to west Bend.
That is what we are trying to avoid.”
The result of thinning is a forest that is less likely to go up in flames. Because the trees are close to urban areas, difficult-to-control fires in this area could easily consume homes and property.
“Our goal out here is forest health and landscape resilience and making sure that these trees have the nutrients and resources that they need,” said Jaimie Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
Not everyone is on board with this type of thinning activity. Some environmentalists say the tactics are too heavy-handed and more trees need to be left in the ground in order to capture as much carbon as possible to fight climate change. Large trees, they argue, are fire-resistant and can hold their own in case of catastrophic wildfire.
“Some of the thinning is fine, but sometimes it ends up being frustratingly aggressive logging of mature fire-resistant trees. That has to stop,” said Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager at Oregon Wild, an environmental nonprofit. “Mature trees absorb the most carbon pollution, provide the best habitat and trailside scenery, and simply shouldn’t be logged.”
Fernandez is urging the Forest Service to put logging of “fire-resistant mature trees” off limits and instead focus its thinning efforts in younger forests near communities.
The Bend City Council agrees. After large and mature trees were cut in the Phil’s Trail area last year it sent a letter to the Forest Service asking it to stop felling mature trees.
Back in the forest west of Bend, Berg, the timber operations team leader, emphasized that cutting large trees is part of forest management.
“We are not looking at how many trees are being cut but how many trees are being left for that resilient forest,” said Berg, speaking as the last of the giant, tree-laden trucks rolled out of the Forest and onto Skyliners Road for the day. “What does this landscape need and how many trees need to be on it for a healthy landscape?”
