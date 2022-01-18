A dispute between a local landowner and the U.S. Forest Service over access to a gravel road near Bend remains unresolved and officials say that the public should not expect to have access to the road in the near future.
Passage on Forest Road 4606, a popular walking and biking path, is closed for the “foreseeable future,” Holly Jewkes, supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest, said in a Jan. 7 letter to U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario.
Jewkes’ letter explains how the Forest Service and landowner, Dr. James Verheyden, remain at loggerheads over how to manage Forest Road 4606. The road, which connects Bend and Sisters, runs across a portion of Verheyden’s property.
“Due to this area’s long and complex history of changing hands over the decades, the Forest Service was unable to discern a clear, enforceable right of access along the entirety of Forest Service Road 4606 from existing land use records,” Jewkes said in the letter, which was reviewed by the Bulletin.
The Forest Service has an easement to access the road, and the public has long been allowed to use the road, but in May Verheyden — who said he was fed up with noisy motorbikes and vandals — put up gates to block access to the road.
The Forest Service is required to honor private property rights where the agency’s interests are “not sufficiently clear,” said Jewkes.
“The decision whether to open the road to public access in the spring rests with the landowners who installed the new gates,” Jewkes said. “Travelers should not expect open passage on Forest Road 4606 for the foreseeable future.”
Verheyden is not the only property owner in the area who has been affected by the increased use of the land and roads by the public. Shanda Asset Management LLC is the owner of a 33,000-acre private timberland that encompasses a portion of Forest Road 4606. Shanda's property is currently listed for sale, with an asking price of $127 million.
While the talks remain unresolved, Jewkes told Bentz she is not throwing in the towel just yet and that the Forest Service will continue to look for a resolution to the matter.
“We recognize the frustration the closure of these gates continue to cause,” Jewkes stated to Bentz in her letter. “Forest Service staff will continue to work with the private landowners, as well as federal officials, to try to reach a solution that would allow for public access to the entire length of Forest Service Road 4606.”
Verheyden, an orthopedic surgeon in Bend, declined to comment directly to The Bulletin on the road, deferring comments to his lawyer, Craig Russillo.
Russillo said public access to the road could be possible in the future, but only after a solution is worked out in conjunction with the county and the Forest Service.
"It's hard to say what the future holds, but it's not a situation where this is the end all be all, where the gates are up and that is how it's going to be forever," said Russillo.
He was unable to put a timeline on ending the dispute or if the gates might open up this spring.
"We are still digesting the (Forest Service's) letter and we will go from there and see how we want to proceed," said Russillo.
One possible scenario, the lawyer said, could be handing over road maintenance responsibility to the county.
"It's going to require the county, the (Forest Service) , the property owners, everyone needs to get together to craft a solution here. Ultimately what you want is to balance the rights of the property owner with the rights of people to access forest lands," said Russillo.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said while removing the gates seems unlikely for now, he believes there are other options that will help the public access Forest Road 4606, also known as the Brooks Scanlon Trail. Chang said a possible solution is to develop a new route that does not cross private property lines.
“I do hope that we can figure out some kind of solution that is agreeable to everyone,” said Chang. “Moving forward to reestablish access either if not directly through that road then via a different route into those public lands.”
(1) comment
Seems like the easiest thing would be a new access that avoids the property in question. It's unfortunate for all parties.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.