Bend Police are searching for the person who robbed a food truck near NE Second Street and NE Greenwood Avenue on Friday morning.
Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11:45 a.m. robbery, according to a statement from Bend Police Cpl. Scott Dickerson.
A suspect has been identified, but not located, Dickerson said.
A 26-year-old Bend resident was the robbery victim and was not injured, Dickerson said. Police described the incident as a strongarm robbery, which usually means a weapon wasn’t involved.
Nearby schools were on a brief lockout, meaning exterior doors were locked, while the surrounding area was searched.
