Whether current and future child care facilities continue to pay reduced fees to the city is a decision that will be up to the Bend City Council on Wednesday.
The council this week will vote on an ordinance that would extend the reduced transportation system development charge child care facilities in Bend currently pay until the end of 2022. System development charges are fees the city charges any time a new development is built or major renovations of an existing space is done, and the money goes toward paying for transportation system projects in the city.
Back in 2018, the council voted to charge child care facilities 70% less than what the city would charge other new developments of a similar size. For example, a system development charge without the discount is $18,639 per 1,000 square feet for facilities like day cares, preschools or certified family care homes, according to city documents. The reduction put the fee at $5,592.
The extension is being proposed now because there are at least three facilities that would not be able to provide child care without this exemption, said Carolyn Eagan, the city's economic development director. There is also a long-term goal that keeping the exemption will help incentivize new child care facilities to open up to address Central Oregon’s child care shortage.
System development charges have been identified as one of the largest barriers for child care providers, according to a city memo.
When this exemption was first adopted, only two child care facilities had opened between 2014 and 2018. Now, there are four that have opened or are currently being reviewed by the city, Eagan said.
“Now what we’re saying is we want to keep this barrier out of the way because it’s been successful up to this point,” Eagan said.
Recent estimates suggest there are between 7,500 and 9,500 children in Deschutes County who need a space in child care and only 3,045 spaces available.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the child care picture even bleaker. According to the Center for American Progress, the pandemic is threatening to close half of child care facilities nationwide. After the pandemic ends, in Oregon, there could be roughly six children for every available spot.
A downside to extending the reduction in system development charges is that the city does in theory lose out on the possibility of receiving more revenue.
But at full price, it is unlikely the city would see new facilities come forward anyway, Eagan said. With a lower charge, there is more chance for the city to see new facilities apply for permits, and therefore get at least some revenue.
“The trade off is worth it,” she said.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be streamed at bendoregon.gov.
