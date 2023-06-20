The 15-year-old cyclist killed in a collision with a car on Saturday afternoon in northeast Bend was this city’s first fatality to involve a person riding an e-bike.
For the cycling community, the tragedy was an event many feared could occur amid an increase in young people riding electric bikes.
Earlier this month, the Bend Police Department launched an information campaign on e-bike safety, following rising reports of e-bike riding violations in recent months. Last month Bend Fire & Rescue started a tally of e-bike crashes that required a paramedic response.
Even before the fatal e-bike accident on Saturday, in which a 15-year-old rider was killed, community members have witnessed increasing scenes of Gen Z e-bike riders violating the rules of the road — traveling on them at high speeds, sometimes with multiple friends balanced on a single bike, riding without helmets, on sidewalks or riding against traffic. And that’s not to mention that kids under age 16 are not legally allowed to ride them.
“It’s absolutely tragic to see a young person lose his life this way,” said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. “I’m gutted for his family and the entire community feeling this loss right now.
Bend City Councilor Ariel Mendez called Saturday’s crash “devastating,” adding that he intends to focus on safe infrastructure, updating the legal framework to clarify safety measures and education for young riders.
“We have some work to do to make Bend the safest city it can be,” he said. “As policymakers, we need to learn from what’s worked elsewhere to make our entire system safer. That’s the way to prevent these tragedies.”
Bike accidents rise 48.5% since 2018
Reports of injury accidents involving bikes are rising, but e-bike crash data collection only started in May, so there is not enough information to determine if they are the cause of rising calls for emergency services.
What is known is that since the start of May, Bend paramedics have responded to 24 bike-accident calls and seven of them were e-bike related, according to Bend Fire & Rescue data. Overall bike accidents are trending higher over the past five years, from 66 bike accidents in 2018 to 98 last year, a 48.5% increase.
Bend’s population has also increased since 2018 — by around 14% according to city data — so some of the increase could be attributed to more bikes and cars on the roads. But the population increase is still not as fast as the rise in bike accidents recorded by Bend Fire & Rescue.
This year through June 13, the department responded to 33 accidents, a number that emergency responders expect to spike as the majority of bicycle accidents occur in summer. Last year, 22% of all bike accidents occurred just in the month of August.
“With school getting out (for summer break) and vacationers coming to Central Oregon, I would predict we see an increase based on those two factors,” said Drew Norris, Bend Fire & Rescue’s deputy chief of emergency medical services.
Police vs. fire department numbers
While fire department data suggests that more people are getting hurt on bikes, the number of bike-related incidents recorded by the Bend Police Department has remained fairly flat in recent years.
From 2013 to 2022, Bend Police responded to around 30 calls a year related to accidents that involved two parties. These were typically accidents that required a police response or police report, like a vehicle vs. bicycle collision, said Sheila Miller, police spokesperson.
Bend Fire data is somewhat different, corresponding more directly with bike accidents that result in injuries that require medical attention or possibly a trip to the emergency room in an ambulance.
Some biking industry specialists say they aren’t surprised to hear bike injuries requiring a trip to the ER trending higher.
One possible factor in rising bike accidents is young e-bikers riding on sidewalks instead of the bike lane, said Dan McGarigle, owner of Pine Mountain Sports on Bend’s west side. A blasé attitude towards helmets and a penchant for multiple passengers are also factors that could be contributing to accidents.
“Saw a kid this morning riding (an e-bike) on a sidewalk, riding no-handed, texting, with no helmet on, on his way to school,” McGarigle said.
Social media blitz
Among the takeaways from the recent social media campaign on e-bikes by police is that Oregon law actually prohibits people younger than 16 from operating an e-bike. The police campaign also encourages safe-riding practices, wearing helmets and following the rules of the road.
Enforcement of e-bike rules, and possibly ticketing, may also be on the way. But Miller anticipates that enforcement measures will be limited, due to already stretched resources.
“Typically, our officers do not have time to devote to enforcing e-bike laws because they’re handling hundreds of calls for service each day for emergencies, so we’re asking people to take some personal responsibility and to follow the rules,” she said.
McGarigle advises parents to spend time educating their kids on e-bike safe-riding techniques and the general rules of the road.
“It would be good for parents to share insight on how to use them safely and the expectations of motorists,” he said. “(When you) put your kids on a bike you’ve got to teach them the rules of riding a bike in the state of Oregon.”
School district policy
Bend-La Pine Schools does have a written policy on personal student transportation, but e-bikes are not specifically mentioned in the document. Under the specific section on bicycle use, the policy states that students must comply with helmet laws and are “encouraged to observe state and lawful practices.”
Eric Power, owner of Bend Velo, a shop that specializes in e-bikes, said most of the e-bikes ridden by Bend’s youth are being purchased online. The cost of an e-bike at a shop in Bend averages around $3,000 while lesser quality e-bikes can be purchased online for around $1,200, he said.
The Bulletin spoke to Power on Thursday, two days before the teen was killed in northeast Bend. Power said then that he worried a major accident or death could occur in Bend involving a young person on an e-bike.
“What I have been talking to people about is that eventually, somebody is going to get seriously hurt, if not killed and they are probably going to be a younger person or persons,” said Power.
“I don’t want to see it (a fatal) take that to get the attention it probably deserves,” said Power. “There seems to be a lack of following the rules and the laws and it would be tragic if something bad happened before we can get everyone on board.”
What are the rules on e-bikes?
Here’s what you need to know before purchasing an e-bike for yourself or a family member:
- The legal age to operate an e-bike is 16.
- Helmets are required for all riders under 16.
- Passengers are only allowed if the e-bike is built for them.
- E-bikes that can travel in the bike lane may not exceed 20 mph when being powered only by the electric motor. It may exceed 20 mph when being powered by a combination of the electric motor and human effort.
- If the e-bike’s motor generates speeds faster than 20 mph without pedal assist, it needs to be ridden only in the lane of travel.
- E-bikes are allowed in the bike lane and the crosswalk but not on the sidewalk. When in the crosswalk e-bikers have to slow to a walking speed.
- Regular pedal bikes are permitted on sidewalks.
- Electric dirt bikes and mini bikes are not street-legal and should not be ridden on public roads.
- E-bike users need to follow the rules of the road, including riding on the right side of the road and obeying traffic lights and stop signs.
- Lights are required on e-bikes.
- At roundabouts, e-bikes should get into traffic and the rider should use arm signals when exiting.
(1) comment
At a basic level, kids need some way to get around this town independently and safely. We've failed them as a community. Do we really think kids would be riding on sidewalks if there were safe and efficient protected bike lanes and shared-use paths that actually got you to your destination?
