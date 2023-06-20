The 15-year-old cyclist killed in a collision with a car on Saturday afternoon in northeast Bend was this city’s first fatality to involve a person riding an e-bike.

For the cycling community, the tragedy was an event many feared could occur amid an increase in young people riding electric bikes.

BikeCrashes

A pair of cyclists cross NW Riverside Boulevard to ride in the bike lane on June 13.
bike crashes
BikeCrashes

A cyclist rides along NW Riverside Boulevard in Bend on June 13.
BikeCrashes

A cyclist rides June 13 along NW Franklin Avenue in Bend.
BikeCrashes

A cyclist carrying a river surfboard rides along NW Galveston Avenue in Bend on June 13.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(1) comment

373749
373749

At a basic level, kids need some way to get around this town independently and safely. We've failed them as a community. Do we really think kids would be riding on sidewalks if there were safe and efficient protected bike lanes and shared-use paths that actually got you to your destination?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.