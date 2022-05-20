Minutes after Ben Murphy was pulled from the Deschutes River last month after an accident at the Bend Whitewater Park, wave shaper Ryan Richard knelt down by the 17-year-old and carefully inspected his feet and ankles and lower legs.
Richard, who had arrived at the park by car moments earlier, was told by witnesses that Murphy’s foot or leg had been pinned underwater after falling off the surf wave. He carefully looked for any signs or injuries that might shed light on what caused the teen to be trapped underwater for more than six harrowing minutes.
Richard’s account of the event, detailed in a Bend Park & Recreation District incident report obtained by The Bulletin, offers a glimpse of what could have caused the April 30 incident that resulted in Murphy’s death. The report was one of several incidents at the wave since it was completed in 2015, reminders that while the park in the Deschutes River has been a source of pride and joy for Bend, using it also comes with risk.
“I visually inspected the anterior of his legs from the knees down to the ankle where the surf bootie covered his feet. I saw no obvious signs of trauma,” Richard, the park district employee in charge of the settings on the surf wave, wrote in the incident report. “I also physically inspected his legs with my hands from his ankles down to his toes, feeling for deformity, crepitus, etc., of which I found none.”
Richard, noted in the report that he was unable to do a “full trauma inspection” because he did not want to interrupt or interfere with the paramedics who were doing CPR on Murphy, but from all witness accounts, it was Murphy’s leg that had been trapped.
One additional detail Richard noted in the report was that he saw a broken leash lying near the feet of the surfer. He was not able to confirm if the leash had belonged to Murphy, but the report stated that it was likely his due to its “position relative to the body.”
Gilbert Lutes, 29, of Prineville was surfing the wave on the day of the accident and helped give chest compressions to Murphy after he was pulled from the river. While Murphy was still trapped, Lutes said he could see the teenager’s leg caught in the underwater gates that create the wave.
“His leg was stuck under the airbag. They said it was between the two plates, but it looked like it was more under than between, but that is perspective,” said Lutes. “It was visible that he was stuck there, clearly pinned. You could see his leg down under the plates.”
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The park district has not confirmed that it was Murphy’s leg that was trapped or if his leash became tangled in the gates that form the wave, or if there was some other issue that caused the entrapment.
Other incident reports provided to The Bulletin by the Bend Park & Recreation District, which operates the whitewater park, show that Murphy’s entrapment at the wave was not the first such event to occur there.
According to one incident report made in March last year, Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the whitewater park, for a possible entrapment in the river. A mother had called for help after her 20-year-old son became hung up on the wave for approximately one minute.
Richard, the wave shaper, met the mother and son at the park and made inquiries about the incident. The son told Richard that his foot was stuck at the wave and that his foot was still aching.
A handful of other incident reports describe surfers hitting their heads at the wave, or having other parts of their body cut and scraped. At least one incident required stitches, and a few described young, inexperienced riders being swept downstream by the current.
Signs do exist at the whitewater park letting users know of the risks associated with riding the rapids. One sign warns surfers that using a leash is a drowning risk, with a picture of a surfer trapped underwater due to a leash entanglement. A recently placed sandwich board sign declares that the wave is currently closed.
The investigation could continue for at least one more week, during which time the wave will remain down, said Julie Brown, spokesperson for Bend Park & Recreation District.
The district’s executive director, Don Horton, said the investigation has involved district staff, the engineer and designers involved in the construction of the whitewater park, and experienced water users.
“We are using personal accounts to determine to the extent possible what occurred and what actions might minimize risk in the future,” said Horton. “If there are ways to reduce the chance of a future accident and resume surfing at the park, we absolutely want to consider it.”
(1) comment
Why would one wear a leash on a standing wave? If you fall, your turn is over anyway.
A leash is for ocean surfing so you don't have to swim to shore.
Besides that, any surfing activity , whether it's ocean or river has inherent risks including head and neck injury plus scraps and bruises .
RIP surf cat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.