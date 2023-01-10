There were few clues left behind to help Jim Trench locate his missing daughter, a Bend woman who mysteriously vanished two weeks ago, but one detail has given him hope.
On Dec. 27, one day after she was last seen by her family, Melissa Trench, 38, called an ex-boyfriend from years ago and told him she was injured in a forest and needed help, her father said. The ex-boyfriend alerted her family and a search began.
Melissa Trench, who also goes by Rose, did not offer enough information to be located immediately, but her vehicle was quickly found at Shevlin Park, a place where she often jogged, so that has become the focus of the search.
The elder Trench has organized hikes to look for his daughter, leaving the Shevlin Park parking lot at 11 a.m. for walks that last four to five hours. Jim Trench is encouraging the members of the public to join the 11 a.m. walks or hike on their own through the park.
“We go out most days. Anyone is welcome to join. The more eyes the better,” said Trench. Around 40 to 50 people joined the hikes last weekend and on weekdays the family is joined by eight to 10 people.
Law enforcement officials have found nothing to indicate foul play or criminal wrongdoing.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue personnel have searched more than 3,900 acres, on foot, on horseback and with search dogs and drones. Cellphone data has been used to narrow the search of Trench’s last known location. Search dogs were in the field again on Tuesday searching for Trench, said sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Jason Wall.
Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for Bend police, said cellphone records confirm that she did call the ex-boyfriend, who was out of state when the call was made.
Melissa Trench, a massage therapist at Brasada Ranch, has been living in the Bend area for around two years, her father said. She grew up in Chicago, attended the University of Oregon, and also lived for a stint in Colorado.
An avid collector of vintage clothing, Melissa Trench has enjoyed selling these products at summertime fairs and festivals, her father said.
Jim Trench said his daughter frequently went to Shevlin Park, but she was not equipped for an extended backcountry trip. He last saw his daughter on Christmas, and presents from the holiday were still in the trunk of her car.
“It’s a constant battle, but we can’t give up. We know she is out there somewhere,” said Trench. “All indications such as cellphone pings lead to (Shevlin Park).”
Trench said the family is devastated and perplexed by his daughter's sudden disappearance, saying she has been doing well personally and professionally. The family had found New Year’s resolutions she had left behind and all indications were positive.
“Her work was good and things were going good,” he said. “We are just beside ourselves.”
A GoFundMe page, set up to help pay for the costs associated with searching for Trench, has so far raised around $8,000.
Law enforcement has said that anyone with information may call the nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911
