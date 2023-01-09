Matt Muchna

Matt Muchna is the new executive director of Envision Bend, replacing Laura Fritz.

 Submitted photo

Envision Bend, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, named Matt Muchna as its new executive director and has set dates for its upcoming Community Vision Summit, where it will release the results of a community survey, according to a press release from the group.

Envision Bend is a large-scale visioning project. The last one was written in 2005-2006.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.