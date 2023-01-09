Envision Bend, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, named Matt Muchna as its new executive director and has set dates for its upcoming Community Vision Summit, where it will release the results of a community survey, according to a press release from the group.
Envision Bend is a large-scale visioning project. The last one was written in 2005-2006.
Muchna, who replaces Laura Fritz, was a manager for Northern Arizona University’s Office of Sustainability, leading outreach and engagement efforts for the National Center for Women & Information Technology.
Muchna has experience in community development, user research, and team management.
David White is the new board chair for Envision Bend after serving on the board since May. White has worked at Tech Soft 3D for the past six years, a global software company headquartered in Bend. White also worked on the Bend 2030 vision.
The Community Vision summit will be Feb. 7 at Central Oregon Community College at Wille Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited. The results of the community survey of 2,045 residents will be discussed as well as insights from 68 community leaders and 17 focus groups.
Envision Bend goal is to include all segments of the community in its planning process. Learn more about Envision Bend and Community Vision Summit event details at envisionbend.org/envision bend-community-summit/ or email info@envisionbend.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.