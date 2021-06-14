After 15 months of programming restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bend Park & Recreation District has announced a number of changes to facility hours and programs, effective Monday, June 21.
Chief among the changes is that reservations and advanced registration will no longer be necessary for most swim sessions and in-person classes. A small number of online classes will continue to require registration.
The district also announced that Juniper Swim & Fitness Center’s south lobby, fitness center cycling and group exercise rooms will be open starting Monday, June 21, as well as locker rooms and family changing rooms.
A project to renovate the indoor pool is ongoing and expected to be complete later this summer.
Outdoor swim lessons, recreation sessions and family swim times are offered in the outdoor pools. Lap swim will return to increased capacity and more than two swimmers to a lane for circle swimming.
Also starting next week, the outdoor splash pool will be open seven days a week.
Oregon Health Authority guidance allows for social activities to return to the Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center. Starting Monday June 21, social activities include billiards and drop-in game times.
Summer also brings expanded hours at the park district facilities starting Monday, June 21. Hours are as follows:
Juniper Swim & Fitness Center
- Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Friday: 5:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Larkspur Community Center
- Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed.
Schedules and programs are available on the Bend Park & Recreation District website. A face covering or vaccination verification is required for facility users.
