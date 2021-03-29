Free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in downtown Bend.
The testing event, held at the Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center (520 NW Wall St.), is a joint effort between the Deschutes County Health Services department and Oregon Health Authority.
The tests are available to everyone and results will be returned in two to three days. No symptoms or ID will be required to be tested. Participants will be asked to wear a mask.
Pre-registration for the event is recommended but not required. Registration can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
