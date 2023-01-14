A silt curtain is placed parallel to the bank of the Deschutes River in Drake Park to prevent sediment from entering the river as Emery & Sons Construction Group LLC make improvements to the river bank and trail system.
The oldest park in Bend is undergoing a major facelift.
Ongoing construction work is currently in full swing in Drake Park, for a project that promises to put an extra shine on this much-loved downtown jewel.
Brian Hudspeth, development manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District, said the $8.3 million project is now in its second phase of trail and bank improvement.
Work began in March, and the first phase is now 98% complete. It includes new trail sections on the north end of Drake Park as well as renovation work in Pacific Park, located just north of the Newport Avenue Bridge.
The second phase of the project includes the construction of a boardwalk connecting trails between Drake and Pacific parks, bank restoration along sections of Drake Park, and reconstruction of the Drake Park beach plaza area.
Precautions are also being taken to limit the amount of silt and dirt that gets into the river. This includes placing a floating curtain in the river to limit the spread of silt. All work is expected to be completed by June, just in time for the annual pet parade planned for the Fourth of July.
