The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 are planning to send out a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Deschutes Alerts is the notification system the county uses to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in the county. The system alerts users by smartphone app, text message, email and phone call.
The purpose of the message is to ensure that subscribers’ profiles are current. Users who do not receive the alert on Thursday may need to update their profiles or check to see if they have signed up for alerts on their profiles.
For those who do receive an alert, follow the instructions to confirm the message or follow the link in the message to update the profile as needed.
