Editorial: Get to the bottom of emergency radio mess

(Thinkstock)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 are planning to send out a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Deschutes Alerts is the notification system the county uses to alert people of emergencies and evacuations in the county. The system alerts users by smartphone app, text message, email and phone call.

The purpose of the message is to ensure that subscribers’ profiles are current. Users who do not receive the alert on Thursday may need to update their profiles or check to see if they have signed up for alerts on their profiles.

For those who do receive an alert, follow the instructions to confirm the message or follow the link in the message to update the profile as needed.

Users can call 541-550-4888 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday for help creating or updating their profile. Signing up online can be completed through the county website by visiting deschutes.org/911/page/sign-deschutes-alerts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.