For two years, Bend’s signature sporting event, the Pole Pedal Paddle, was put on hold as the pandemic surged and surged again.
Then on Friday, on the eve of the event’s triumphant return, COVID-19 reminded everyone it was still around when an outbreak sidelined volunteers.
Organizers were forced to pivot
after cadets from the Oregon Youth Challenge Program — who were originally supposed to volunteer for the event — had to step aside because of exposure to COVID-19.
The organization putting on Pole Pedal Paddle, Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, found new volunteers the day before Saturday’s event, said Molly Renner, an event spokeswoman.
Renner said her daughter, Maggie Kelley, 14, along with her soccer team, the Cascade-Surf 07-08 girls soccer team, will step in for the cadets.
“We just had to scramble at the last minute,” Renner said laughing. “But that’s what you have to do. You have to be ready for changes.”
Renner said the event is expected to go off without a hitch with the new volunteers, but said it won’t be the same without the cadets.
Over on the lawn at Riverbend Park, where participants on Friday afternoon brought their kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards for the water leg of the PPP, Glenn MacLean-Talbot of Bend was hunched down cleaning his 20-year-old kayak in preparation for the race.
“It’s a rescued kayak from a friend’s barn,” MacLean-Talbot said of his new boat. “I checked it didn’t sink, which is a pretty good sign. I just plugged a couple of holes with some duct tape.”
This is MacLean-Talbot’s fifth year participating in the Pole Pedal Paddle, and he typically does the whole thing solo, he said.
His favorite part is the downhill skiing leg, he added.
Sade Ann Gorman of Bend was also setting up her kayak at Riverbend Park, and said she has participated in Pole Pedal Paddle since she was 12. This year will be her 10th time, she said.
The nordic skiing leg is by far her favorite part, she said.
A few feet away, Carol DeFrancesco and Scott Ransmeier, hauled one of their kayaks onto the lawn. Both of them drove in from Portland to participate for their second times, and for Ransmeier, it’s about enjoying the day more than winning.
“We are at a point in life where finishing uninjured is a win,” Ransmeier said with a grin. “So, we may win, we may not win.”
Ransmeier said he absolutely plans to grab a beer after doing the cross-country ski leg.
“Brewfest is on,” he added, referring to the Bend Brewfest, which is taking place simultaneously on the other side of the river. “Talk about harmonic convergence.”
