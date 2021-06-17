The city of Bend is closer to getting two permanent homeless shelters off the ground.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council voted to finalize the purchase of the Bend Value Inn, which would be turned into temporary housing for homeless residents, on the condition that the city is awarded grant money from the state.
Unlike a warming shelter, which only allows people to stay at night, this shelter at 2346 NE Division St. would have 28 rooms for homeless residents to live in like a home, albeit on a temporary basis.
“I’m really excited that we are looking at a concrete option for this type of housing,” Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell said Wednesday.
The money is expected to come from Project Turnkey, a state program operated by the Oregon Community Foundation that gives local communities and nonprofits funding to renovate hotels and turn them into homeless shelters.
After a series of setbacks put Bend at the back of the line for this funding earlier this year, an expected infusion of an additional $9.7 million into the state program is putting the city back in play for paying for the majority of this project with grant dollars, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director.
The city has yet to receive confirmation that it is being recommended for grant dollars, but Deschutes County was specifically mentioned when additional funding was voted on by the state House of Representatives earlier this month, Eagan said.
To complete the $2.5 million purchase, the plan is for the city to receive $2.4 million from Project Turnkey and for the city to provide the remaining $100,000 from local funds.
NeighborImpact, the nonprofit organization that will run the shelter, has received enough funding to run the facility for two years, according to Eagan.
The facility will be monitored 24 hours a day, and offer case management to connect residents with services.
The council also unanimously voted to enter a purchase and sale agreement with the Opportunity Foundation to buy the building at 275 NE Second St. for $2 million to secure it as an overnight shelter.
The building was formerly used as Bend’s warming shelter and is now being run as a long-term, overnight homeless shelter.
The 10,000-square-foot building would be purchased with money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. If environmental reviews and inspections go well, the city intends to close on the sale by Sept. 15.
This shelter was opened at the beginning of June thanks to COVID-19 relief funding from the city and NeighborImpact and is currently run by Shepherd's House Ministries.
It’s unclear when the Bend Value Inn would be ready to open as a shelter, Eagan said. The city should know before June 30 whether it will receive Project Turnkey money. House Bill 2004, passed 23-5 by the Oregon Senate on Thursday, adds $9.7 million to an unspent $3.8 million to enable the Oregon Community Foundation to fund four more conversions of motels into shelters under Project Turnkey. Foundation officials said they cannot disclose details until purchase arrangements are complete, but legislative reports say the projects are in Multnomah, Deschutes, Malheur and Yamhill counties, and will provide a total of 132 units..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.