A six-story apartment building is being built on SW Century Drive in Bend, adjacent to the Oregon-State-University-Cascades campus.
Project name: 515 Century Mixed-Use
Architect Name: LRS Architects of Bend (Greg Mitchell, Eeshoo Rehani, Jim Landin)
Project owner: Urban Asset Advisors of Portland
Project address: 515 SW Century Drive, Bend
Size: 148,000 square feet
Budget: $38 million
Contractor: Pence Construction of Bend
Estimated completion date: Spring 2024
Description: A new six-story, 129-unit market-rate apartment building located just east of the OSU-Cascades campus. The building consists of two levels of structured parking with four levels of wood-framed apartments on top with various unit mixes and views of the Cascades. Due to the constrained site area, a centrally located vertical lobby, punctuated with extensive storefront and high-volume entry canopy, is designed off Century Drive. The project will boast quality interior finishes and a myriad of tenant amenity spaces that include a lounge, west facing outdoor roof deck, co-working spaces and a fitness room, according to developers. The project also includes a 1,200-square-foot, stand-alone, single-story retail building on the south boundary abutting the campus.
