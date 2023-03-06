What sounds like an ice cream truck but brings kids to school in the morning? It may sound like a riddle but the answer is a reality — Bend's first electric school bus.

The first of its kind east of the Cascades, the all-electric bus will hit the road starting this week to shuttle kids to class while also slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

