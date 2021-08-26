Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, it’s been expected that a flood of refugees would arrive on U.S. shores in the coming weeks and months. While many are expected to find a home in West Coast cities, Central Oregon is not likely to be a final destination.
Authorities in Deschutes County say the lack of affordable housing in Bend and Redmond, plus the number of existing homeless people in these cities, will make it difficult to support newly arrived Afghan refugees looking for a place to settle in the U.S.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said from a “moral standpoint” he supports providing refuge for people from war-torn Afghanistan, where women and girls, human rights activists, journalists, and others fear reprisals from the Taliban. But he worries that Central Oregon simply lacks the housing to help.
“Since we have such a severe housing shortage in Deschutes County and particularly an affordable housing shortage, I think it would be very difficult to find places to house Afghan refugees right now,” said Chang.
After the Taliban takeover of Kabul earlier this month, a mass evacuation campaign has been airlifting Afghans who worked with U.S. troops out of the country. Some of those at greatest risk include interpreters who helped U.S. troops in their two-decade war in Afghanistan, with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.
Some Afghan refugees have friends and relatives in the U.S. and other countries that can help rebuild their lives. Others will be starting from scratch. From October 2020 through July 2021, over 4,500 Afghans were resettled in the U.S., mainly California (1,649), Virginia (598), Texas (834), and Washington (318). During that time period, just 32 were resettled in Oregon, according to data provided by the U.S. State Department.
It’s not known how many new Afghans will be coming to the Pacific Northwest but last week Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement that she is ready to assist the federal government in resettling Afghan refugees in Oregon.
“Oregon is ready to welcome any and all Afghans who would make our state their home,” Brown said in the statement. Since 1975 Oregon has welcomed more than 75,000 refugees, she said.
Charles Boyle, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said this week in an email that he has not received any updates from the federal government on this matter.
While housing would be a challenge for Afghan refugees in Oregon, finding work could be easier. A worker shortage in Bend and other cities in the region is holding back many businesses from fully reopening during the pandemic.
Retired Army lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War veteran Dick Tobiason believes that many Afghans would be successful finding work in Central Oregon and contributing to the local economy.
An Afghan community would be welcomed by Central Oregon vets who served in Afghanistan, Tobiason adds.
“I think we veterans would welcome them. It would renew fond memories of the people that fought with us, and those who worked with us,” he said.
But despite the warm welcome they might receive, Bend’s Mayor Sally Russell said the housing problem in Bend is a major impediment to welcoming refugees. Larger metro areas with a diverse population are better equipped to handle this situation, she said.
“Given our huge focus on houselessness within our community, and all those needs and lacking the enormous resources that the Portland metro area has, I am not willing as an entity to step forward on behalf of our community,” said Russell.
The Bend mayor did say that she would be willing to work with local groups and non-profits who might be able to take a lead on helping Afghans.
“I would love to see the community step forward and see some leadership from the community,” said Russell. “I understand there are people who may step forward and I applaud them, it’s a new issue and we will continue to look at how we can support these people with this situation in Afghanistan.”
Redmond’s Mayor George Endicott echoed similar sentiments, saying his city is not in a position to assist refugees.
“It would be very challenging for our community right now,” said Endicott. “We are in the throes of trying to deal with the homeless situation, and to add more people in need to that — we can’t feed the ones we have so it would be very difficult.”
The housing crisis is not limited to Deschutes County. Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink said his county is similarly ill-equipped to help.
“We don’t have housing here, that is the sad part. We don’t have housing for our own citizens,” said Simmelink. “We struggle to find housing for the people that live and work in our communities as it is.”
Simmelink added that his community is trying to find solutions to the housing crisis but many continue to go “unnoticed.”
“We are all rowing the boat in the same direction trying to find solutions for our own community, so to add (refugees) on top of that is not the grandest idea I have heard. But nothing surprises me anymore.”
Central Oregon is not alone in its housing crisis and inexperience in welcoming refugees. State agencies are just starting to understand what can be done.
Jake Sunderland, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Human Services, said state offices are now collaborating with resettlement agencies “to gain an understanding of what the coming need in Oregon will be.”
“While it is a possibility, we are not aware of any plans for refugees from Afghanistan being resettled in Central Oregon” said Sunderland.
Resettlement agencies in Oregon include Catholic Charities, Lutheran Community Services Northwest and SOAR (Sponsors Organized to Assist Refugees). All three agencies are in the Portland area.
These agencies assist in locating housing, providing transportation, and airport pick-ups. ODHS support includes providing cash, medical assistance, employment, and acculturation services, said Sunderland.
Tobiason, the retired lieutenant colonel, admits that the housing crisis in Central Oregon is an impediment to welcoming refugees. He expects many will migrate to places in the U.S. that already have an established Afghan community, such as Fremont, the San Francisco suburb that is home to around 25,000 Afghans.
“In the large cities there is more diversity and more chances of finding a place to live,” said Tobiason.
Could the veterans of the Afghan War host the interpreters and others who they work with? Sure, said Tobiason, but the assistance would be limited.
“You could house someone for a day or a week but what is the long term solution?" he said. "We can’t even solve the problem we have.”
