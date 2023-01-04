Visit Central Oregon will soon be accepting applications for the Central Oregon Future Fund, a grant program aimed at supporting tourism-related projects in the region.
The fund will offer nearly $840,000 to support projects, and the application window will be open from Jan. 16 through Feb. 28.
The grants are funded by the increased revenue generated from the region’s transient room tax. Projects are selected based on their ability to promote sustainable tourism. Applications must be aligned with the following program pillars:
• Stewardship: projects that mitigate the impact of tourism in Central Oregon, including infrastructure restoration, development of regenerative products and services, research on the impacts of visitation in high-use areas and/or the use of responsible tourism value messaging.
• Cultural tourism: Projects that expand Central Oregon’s capacity for arts and culture programs, historical preservation, agritourism or special events with a particular priority for projects that focus on off-season tourism.
• Access adventure: Projects that expand access to both visitors and the community, educational and training programs and/or improved tourism-related accessibility infrastructure expansion.
Two information webinars are being planned on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, both at 1 p.m. Contact information is available through the Visit Central Oregon website: visitcentraloregon.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.