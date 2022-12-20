coldsnap

Jorun Downing, left, skate skis with Chris Vergona, second from right, and Jorun’s mom Julie Downing, all of Bend, during their 9-mile cross country ski together on the trails at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park Monday afternoon in the middle of an ongoing -- but increasingly rare -- cold snap. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Central Oregon has endured an unusually long cold weather snap over the past week, with temperatures falling into the single digits on Friday. Those who enjoy the cooler weather will have to savor it while it lasts.

While cold snaps will still occur in the coming decades, they are projected to be warmer and less frequent, according to Larry O’Neill, an associate professor at the Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

