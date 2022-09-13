Cedar Creek Fire

This photo posted Sunday to InciWeb shows a view looking west from Crane Prairie Reservoir toward the Cedar Creek Fire.

 InciWeb

The Cedar Creek Fire burning in the Willamette and Deschutes national forests increased to 92,548 acres as of Tuesday from around 86,000 acres a day earlier.

Hazardous levels of smoke on the east side of the Cascades on Monday diminished overnight. In Bend on Tuesday at noon the air quality index ranged between 114 and 148 — unhealthy for sensitive groups. The index in La Pine and Sunriver ranged between 179 and 188 — unhealthy.

