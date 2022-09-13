The Cedar Creek Fire burning in the Willamette and Deschutes national forests increased to 92,548 acres as of Tuesday from around 86,000 acres a day earlier.
Hazardous levels of smoke on the east side of the Cascades on Monday diminished overnight. In Bend on Tuesday at noon the air quality index ranged between 114 and 148 — unhealthy for sensitive groups. The index in La Pine and Sunriver ranged between 179 and 188 — unhealthy.
Evacuation Level 3-Go Now orders for the city of Oakridge have been reduced to Level 2-Be Set.
Joan Kluwe, spokesperson for the Alaska Incident Management Team that is in charge of east-side operations on the fire, said the blaze has burned to the west and north shores of Waldo Lake. The fire has not reached Cultus Lake, she said.
“They are still actively engaged in structural protection in the Cultus Lake area, removing debris and installing sprinklers and hoses, should the fire get in that area,” said Kluwe.
Kluwe said extreme fire weather conditions, including 50 mph winds, spread the fire quickly last weekend, doubling its size in less than two days. Abundant dry fuels that haven’t burned for decades have increased the rate of fire spread.
“There is nothing a human can do to stop that,” said Kluwe. “The fuel conditions in the forest are ripe for fire. There are very dense conditions, so when you have such dense fuels available it is very conducive to fire spread.”
Incident Commander Norm McDonald said resources are limited, so the strategy is an indirect model, building up fire breaks rather than making an all-out, direct attack on the face of the fire.
“This gives us the best chance for success to protect the values we have identified by the lakes and embedded in the forest,” said McDonald. “If we get more resources or a change in the weather we can go more direct.”
Public information officer Sam Harrel explained that the management team is “building a box” to catch the fire. This method of wildfire management is safer for wildfire crews, he said.
Laura Gleim, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, said smoke forecasts indicate the air quality will remain in the category of unhealthy for sensitive groups through Wednesday. Smoke is expected to be lightest in the evenings with smoke settling again in the mornings with the cold air.
Breathe is the correct word for the headline.
